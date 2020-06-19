Worker at Watertown’s Samaritan Summit Village tests positive for COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A skilled nursing worker at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown has tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials said the employee was asymptomatic, exhibited no outward signs of being ill, and was unaware they had the virus.
Since March, the worker has tested negative 8 times, until receiving this positive result on June 16.
Officials said the staff member did not travel and was not aware of being exposed to the virus.
The employee who has tested positive will quarantine at home for the recommended 14 days.
Any residents or staff members that employee came in contact with will be notified and screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
This is the first positive test result at Samaritan Summit Village and up to this point no residents of Samaritan’s long-term care facilities have tested positive.
Families of residents have been notified.
Officials said they’ve performed over 4,600 COVID-19 tests on long-term employees at its facilities and have had 5 positive test results from 4 staff members.
“We are taking this new development very seriously and following all New York State Department of Health directives regarding testing and contact tracing to minimize exposure,” officials said in a news release.
