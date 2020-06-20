A chance to receive free food in Clayton Wednesday

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - 7 News has reported a number of free food giveaways over the past few days. If you haven’t been able to make it to them, you have another chance Wednesday.
The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program will be in Clayton at the Cerow Recreation Park (615 E Line Rd.) from 10 AM - 12 PM Wednesday, June 24th.
Items being given away include free milk, meat, and produce.
They have 300 boxes of each that will be distributed drive-thru style. There is a two gallon limit on milk and a limit of one of each food box.
