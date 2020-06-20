Cuomo: Yanks, Mets to hold spring training in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - There is no agreement yet to hold a baseball season, but the Yankees and the Mets will begin spring training - and they’ll do it in New York.
Governor Cuomo made the announcement Saturday.
“I can’t remember the last time we had spring training in New York,” Cuomo said. He said the ball clubs are shifting their spring training north from Florida, in part, because of New York’s low rate of COVID-19 cases.
The Yankees will train at Yankee Stadium and the Mets at Citi Field.
“That is their plan, they’re going forward with it. The state is going to review their protocols to make sure they’re doing it safely and appropriately,” Cuomo said.
Major league baseball owners and the players union are still trying to come to terms on a shortened season. As of Friday, there remained significant differences about how long the season will be (60 or 70 games), how post-season revenue will be split and whether playoffs will be expanded this year and next.
