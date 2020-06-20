Gerald G Lawrence, Jr. (Sonny), formerly of Felts Mills

FELTS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gerald G Lawrence, Jr. (Sonny) passed away Wednesday June 17th, 2020 as the results of an accident in 1975 while on active duty in the Navy.
He was a 1971 graduate of Sackets Harbor Central School where he was a member of the track team.
Sonny loved the outdoors watching the birds and raising pheasant chicks to release into the wild. He loved riding his horse Fury, and was forever in the woods watching the wild life. He also worked on several local farms.
Sonny was predeceased by his parents Mary Irwin Lawrence and Gerald G. Lawrence, his sister Linda Lawrence, brother William Lawrence, and brother-in law Darrel Roach. He is survived by his sisters Terry Kelley of Sarasota, Fl; Diana Roach of Elbridge; Barbara (Charles) Galloway of Auburn; Wendy Lawrence of Osprey, Fl; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Sonny was a former resident of Felts Mills where he lived with his family. The past 7 years he lived at the Veterans Hospital and was well loved and cared for by all.
Arrangements are through Johnson Funeral Home. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to dexterfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Community Living Center, 8th floor, 800 Irving Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 or the Felts Mills Fire Department, 30743 State Route 3, Felts Mills, New York 13638.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.