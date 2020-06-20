Honk & circumstance: Parade honors General Brown graduates

BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a celebration on the streets of Brownville- a car parade to recognize seniors at General Brown High School.
“The town wants to honor you and celebrate you’re coming of age,” said Tiffany Orcesi who organized the parade.
And there was no shortage of people watching from the sidewalks.
“All the support is just great. All the parents love us,” said Robbie Hunter, General Brown Senior Class President.
COVID-19 left some seniors doubting any kind of celebration would be possible.
“I did not think that we were going to be able to do anything, except for like a virtual online thing,” said Emalie Snyder, a General Brown senior.
But parents were able to get the wheels turning on the car parade quickly with support from the community.
“The fire department and the police department have been great coming together and supporting us with this event. The school was able to put out and help us get the information out,” said Orcesi.
The parade wrapped up at the Brown Mansion, where seniors got their class picture taken.
“This is our first senior picture all together,” said senior Elizabeth Dingman.
While COVID-19 caused things to change quickly this year, organizers want seniors to know they're not lost in the shuffle.
“They’re loved, and we care about them. They’re not forgotten,” said Orcesi.
There will be an in-person graduation ceremony for students only on June 26th.
