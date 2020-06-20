Saturday Sports: Coaches looking at changes on the college ice & turf

”‘Cause we have 3 kids from Europe and one in Finland and 2 in Sweden and their countries are actually part of a travel ban. So for those kids to get to the United States, they actually have to travel to countries they’re allowed to go to and quarantine there and then come to the United States. So it’s an interesting dynamic. We had the discussion yesterday with one of our, you know, one of our players that’s in that situation saying ‘hey, you know, you may have to go to Croatia or Serbia for 2 weeks and quarantine there and then come to the United States from one of those countries and quarantine here for 2 weeks.‘” said Brekke.