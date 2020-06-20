Scott Jones (John Scott Jones), of Massena and formerly of Winthrop

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Scott Jones (John Scott Jones) passed away peacefully on 6-18-20 at St. Regis Rehabilitation & Nursing Home in Massena NY where he had been a resident for the past month. Scott was a former resident of LBSH Housing in Winthrop.
He leaves behind 2 sons, Kyle & fiance Shawna Stimeling of Potsdam, Darren Bovay of Cortland and a daughter Marci & husband Vincent Tanzinni, three grandchildren, Zachary McGregor of Massena NY, Shea and Cooper Jones of Potsdam, NY and a great granddaughter, Ashlynn of Massena NY. He is also survived by his sisters, Janice Allen and Saundra Villifane plus several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Daniel John Jones.
Scott was born in Tupper Lake to Elmer and Victoria Jones. He attended Tupper Lake High School and upon graduation he enlisted in the United State Air Force serving in France during the Post Korean Conflict. After discharge from the service Scott joined the carpenters union where he spent many years honing his profession. He became President of the Watertown local 278 of the Carpenters and Joiners Union in 1998.
After retirement he became an avid golfer, enjoyed fishing and hunting and the little dittys he was fond of singing will be a lasting memory for his family. He will be missed by all.
Calling hours for Scott will be Thursday, June 25th from 4 to 7 PM at the Garner Funeral Home. Interment will be Friday at 1:00 PM at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Tupper Lake.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Scott’s name to Tri-Town Volunteer Rescue Squad in Winthrop, 900 SH 11c, Brasher Falls, 13613. Condolences on line can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
