Stefanik in Tulsa, to join President Trump at rally

TULSA, OKLAHOMA (WWNY) - As President Trump holds his first campaign rally since the COVID-19 crisis hit, he’ll be joined by north country congresswoman Elise Stefanik.
Stefanik, in an interview Saturday morning with Newsmax TV, said “My constituents are so excited I’m here as he’s restarting his rallies.”
President Trump is to speak Saturday evening in Tulsa, in an appearance that has been marked by controversy in the days leading up to Saturday. He’s speaking at what’s expected to be a packed indoor arena in Tulsa, despite the urgings of public health officials to delay the event, as cases of COVID-19 spike in the Tulsa area.
Masks will be offered, but not mandatory, for people attending the rally, and they have to sign waivers, absolving the president of any liability if they get sick.
The rally was originally scheduled for Friday, but moved because it conflicted with the Juneteenth holiday.
Stefanik is reportedly one of almost a dozen members of the House of Representatives attending.
In her appearance on Newsmax TV Saturday, Stefanik did not respond to the host’s suggestion that forces hostile to Trump are “scaring us with the virus.” Since the COVID-19 crisis began, Stefanik has not expressed any skepticism about whether it is real, and has conducted very public outreach efforts to north country businesses, health care providers and others.
She did say Saturday that she believes Trump’s rallies attract a “huge number of Democrats,” which is missed by the mainstream media and pollsters.
“I think people are eager not only to get back to work but to get involved in the campaigning as we sprint to November,” she said.
“Meanwhile, Joe Biden continues to stay in his basement. You see there’s zero energy behind his campaign.”
Stefanik also criticized former national security advisor John Bolton’s new tell-all book, “The Room Where It Happened,” by suggesting Bolton may have violated criminal law.
“There are very, very serious concerns the book contains classified information,” Stefanik said. “This is a felony of up to 10 years. That’s a very, very serious issue and that’s something John Bolton will face consequences regarding.”
Saturday, a judge refused to block publication of Bolton’s book. Before publication, Bolton received clearance from the National Security Council’s top official for prepublication review, only to see a second review initiated by another National Security Council official, according to the New York Times.
The judge who refused to block publication Saturday wrote in a 10 page decision “Defendant Bolton has gambled with the national security of the United States. He has exposed his country to harm and himself to civil (and potentially criminal) liability. But these facts do not control the motion before the Court.”
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.