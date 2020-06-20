Watertown Pride 2020 kicks off with flag raising

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -The ceremony to raise the LGBTQ+ Pride Flag at Watertown’s City Hall today was smaller in size, but not in spirit.
Members of Watertown Pride and City Council were on hand, and Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith read the city’s proclamation.
Because of COVID-19, people couldn’t attend the ceremony this year.
More than 400 people came to last years event, a record setting amount for a flag-raising in the city.
The ceremony kicks of Watertown Pride 2020. The theme this year is Out At Home.
Watertown Pride sold merchandise, and are asking people to share how they’re celebrating Pride Weekend on social media.
“So many people in the LGBTQ+ community have found that it’s really hard to grow up that way, and sometimes you don’t feel supported. So, it’s important that we all support each other and that we share who we are make sure everyone feels welcome.” said Mark Irwin, Watertown Pride Organizer.
“The city of Watertown is an open, receptive community. We don’t judge people based on their religion, sexual orientation, any of that.” Said Smith.
Watertown Pride Organizers say proceeds from merchandise sales help support ACR Health’s Q Centers, a safe space for LGBTQ+ youth and their families.
There are centers in Watertown, Lowville, Gouverneur, and Ogdensburg.
