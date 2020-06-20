19-year-old Boonville man arrested after striking man with car

BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 19-year-old Boonville man was arrested Friday after hitting someone with his mother’s vehicle.
Around 1:30 PM Friday, deputies were dispatched to the Carpet Time Trailer Park on State Route 12 for a dispute in progress.
Upon concluding the investigation, deputies say 19-year-old Dante T. Leigh had struck Lawrence Harvey, 49, with his mother’s vehicle during a landlord and tenant dispute.
Harvey sustained non-life threatening injuries and was evaluated on scene. He refused further treatment.
Leigh was arrested and charged with Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd degree. He is expected to appear before the Boonville Town Court at a later date.
