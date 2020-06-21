Jefferson County sees one new COVID-19 case Sunday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County reports 1 new case of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the county’s total to 85.
76 of those people have recovered.
In the last 24 hours, a total of 52 negative tests have been recorded bringing that total to 6,951.
9 are in mandatory isolation, 89 are in precautionary quarantine and 43 are in mandatory quarantine.
7,036 people in Jefferson County have been tested to date.
No new numbers have been reported in Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.