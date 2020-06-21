At least 300 fed at Dexter Chicken BBQ

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) -Dads were celebrated in Dexter Sunday with a Father’s Day chicken barbecue.
Cars were lined up in front of the Dexter Volunteer Fire Department to grab their ten dollar dinners complete with barbecue chicken, macaroni salad, baked beans, and a dinner roll.
Dexter Volunteer Fire Department President Drew Heise says this is their final chicken barbecue of the year and all proceeds will go right back to the community.
“On our Mother’s Day Chicken BBQ we were able to give back to the local food pantry, and the General Brown Backpack Club. We gave a substantial amount of money to them, because with the COVID everyone is struggling and we want to make sure people know we’re here to give back and we’re here in their time of need,” said Heise.
Because of Sunday’s chicken barbecue, Heise says at least 300 people went home with a delicious hot meal.
