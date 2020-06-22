Abraham Leo Francis, 56, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Abraham Leo Francis (56), Saronia, took the next step in journey on Friday June 19, 2020, in the arms of his wife at home on Rakosai Point. He fought right to the very end and his body is now free from pain and his spirit is running up the hill to be with his mother and the rest of his family on the other side.
Saronia was born July 20, 1963 at the Malone Hospital. He was the son of the late Theodore and Julia (Lazore) Francis. He shared a loving marriage with Mary (Maracle) Francis, mother to five children from a previous marriage, and a previous marriage ending divorce with Kathleen Herne, mother to his two sons.
Saronia was a man that loved to work with his hands. He told many stories of his time as an Ironworker in NYC, a welder, and an infamous International Trader.
With his signature hat and leather gloves, Sariona was known for being a daredevil and a man with many lives. He always kept his family on their toes with his antics. He was kind and generous as well as accepting of everyone. If he had something to give, he would hand it over, no questions asked. He will always be remembered for his strength and resilience even when faced with physical hardship.
Sariona is survived by: his children – Louis (Valerie Ann) and Abraham (Ben) Francis as well as Jeremy, Bradley, Lisa (Jimmy), Erin (Thomas), and James Davis; cherished grandchildren – Louie, Dawson, Kianna, Sage, Hawksley, Tristan, Lainen, Arrow, Jimmy, Milani, Ruby, and Ryan; aunt and uncle: Mary Lazore and Robert Lazore; siblings – Theodore, Tina (the late, Scott), Robert (Mary), and Annmarie (Mike); nephews and nieces – Carey, Kimmy, Brad, Ashton, Kurt, Cass, Blake, Farah, Sarah, Robert Jr., Falan, and Reese; many great nephews and nieces; as well as countless cousins and friends.
Saronia is predeceased by his: father and mother; maternal grandparents – Louie and Elizabeth (Papineau) Lazore; paternal grandparents – Louie and Mary Francis; as well as aunt and uncle: Annie Elward, and Tommy Lazore.
Saronia was a fun-loving man. Trips to any fair were always full of tons of rides and games. He loved to spend time with his friends and getting into trouble. He loved to spoil his kids, nephews, nieces, and grandkids, as well as all the great nephews and nieces, with the best toys, especially nerf guns and remote-controlled vehicles. He was a big kid himself and got as much joy out of the toys as all the little kids. Saronia shared his love for the river with everyone he loved ones through fast boat rides, tubing, swimming, fishing, and filleting fish. Like the rest of his family, he loved a good meal followed by a card game. The empty seat at the table will be felt, but peace is found in knowing he will be playing at the big card table in the sky with all his family.
In accordance with the current health restrictions, a private viewing for family will be from noon to 4 PM at the Donaldson’s Funeral Home in Massena NY. The procession will be organized at 3:45PM from Donaldson’s with a graveside service offered at 4:30PM in the Saint Lawrence Cemetery, Kanatakon, with Father Pastores. Those in attendance are asked to observe social distancing and use of facial coverings.
Friends are encouraged to share memories, offer condolences, and sign his virtual register book online at http://www.donaldsonfh.com.
