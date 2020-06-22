Abraham Leo Francis, 56, of Akwesasne

Saronia was a fun-loving man. Trips to any fair were always full of tons of rides and games. He loved to spend time with his friends and getting into trouble. He loved to spoil his kids, nephews, nieces, and grandkids, as well as all the great nephews and nieces, with the best toys, especially nerf guns and remote-controlled vehicles. He was a big kid himself and got as much joy out of the toys as all the little kids. Saronia shared his love for the river with everyone he loved ones through fast boat rides, tubing, swimming, fishing, and filleting fish. Like the rest of his family, he loved a good meal followed by a card game. The empty seat at the table will be felt, but peace is found in knowing he will be playing at the big card table in the sky with all his family.