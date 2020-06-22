Appointments required as Jefferson County’s DMV reopens

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Department of Motor Vehicles is back open, but you might have to wait a little longer to get through the doors.
"Seems like most of our customers are very pleased that we are back open and they're actually excited about having an appointment as well," said Gizelle Meeks, county clerk.
That's the key - every customer must make an appointment ahead of time in order to meet with a teller.
"The DMV was very helpful," said Bruce Goodnough, who came in to track down a boat registration. He says this DMV experience was one of the best.
"I like this better, quite honestly. It's not, you know, 30 people in a line waiting to deal with the DMV. This is a nice setup," he said.
"From what I'm experiencing, people have been very patient and I think it's just, no matter where they go right now, to a restaurant, to a store, or supermarket, they're experiencing the same wait," said Meeks.
But you might have to wait a little bit longer to take that license photo or register your vehicle.
The clerk's office began scheduling appointments a week ago and they are already booked out for weeks.
"We are booked out to mid-July. It could be even later as of this moment," said Meeks. "I recommend that anyone that can do a transaction through the mail or our drop box located outside of our office that they do their transaction that way. It would be a lot quicker."
But if you do make an appointment, make sure you have your completed paperwork and a mask.
"I just do ask that everyone's patient and we will get through it and I'll help them anyway I can," said Meeks.
To book an appointment, visit Jeffersoncountyclerksoffice.setmore.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.