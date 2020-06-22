Bike crash victim’s brother has message of thanks

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A man is in critical condition, but still alive after getting struck while riding his bicycle last week - all thanks to an unlikely source.
Described in just a few words, Jeff Moulton says his brother is one tough guy.
An avid biker, Willard "Chip" Moulton is big on exercising and staying active.
"During the winter, he cross country skis a lot. He stays in shape. He's always been an athlete since we were little kids," said Jeff.
On Thursday, Jeff got the call that Chip had been hit by a pickup truck while riding his bike along Route 12E in the town of Cape Vincent.
"We didn't think he was going to make it. That was our first thought," said Jeff.
According to police, Patrick Amell of Dexter struck Chip Moulton with the pickup truck's passenger side mirror. Chip was thrown from his bike and struck his head.
Coming to his aid: Amell, a corrections officer at the nearby Cape Vincent Correctional Facility.
"He did hold his neck, keep his head, neck stable in one spot until EMTs and paramedics got on scene," said State Trooper Andrew Guyette.
State Police said Chip was unconscious when Amell first came to help, but with the help of Amell, had already gained consciousness when officials arrived.
"If he were here, I would shake his hand and I would do my best to say to him, 'I understand it was a traumatic experience for you, too,' and he certainly came through holding his head and he probably saved his life," said Jeff.
Chip was rushed to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown and later transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for a brain bleed.
He is currently in critical, but stable condition.
Jeff says Chip will do whatever it takes to get back on his feet.
"He's my big brother. He's always been my big brother. We're very close. He knows I'm there for him and he's there for me," said Jeff.
According to State Police, there have not been any tickets issued. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
