Chester Francis Gray, 97, formerly of Watertown

The love of Chet’s life was the St. Lawrence River and Thousand Island Park. His great-great grandfather, Chester Elijah Francis, the President of the Carthage National Bank, was a founder of Thousand Island Park in 1875. Chester Francis and his wife, Hannah Horr, were the family’s link to the history of eight generations on the Park. In his younger years, Chet worked in the summer at the Wellesley Island State Park building camping cabins. He later served as director, treasurer and president of the Thousand Island Park Corporation. Chet is survived by his wife Nancy; son Dr. Daniel S. Gray (Dr. Maja Lundborg) and grandsons Spencer and Maxwell; daughter Deborah Gray Bilotti (Robert) and granddaughter Nina; son Michael Gray (Kathy); son David Gray (Diane) and granddaughter Dawn and grandson Andrew; daughter Patricia Gray Hines (Jack) and grandsons John and Patrick; son William Gray and grandson Justin and granddaughter Tara; sister Jane Gray Feltus; four great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A brother Robert Gray died before him. A family gathering will be held at the River at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601 to establish the Chester F. Gray Scholarship to perpetuate his lifelong devotion to education and helping others