Clayton E. Swem, 83, of Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clayton E. Swem, 83, of Marshey Road, died on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Ellis Farms, under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.
Born on March 24, 1937 in Fowler, New York, he was the son of the late Edmund and Francis (Gonio) Swem. He was educated in local schools.
A marriage to Betty Lou Wicks ended in divorce. In 1993 he married Sharon Manchester.
In 1996 he retired from AAFES on Fort Drum. He enjoyed hunting and watching New York Yankees Baseball.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Sharon; Ralph (Bethany) Swem of Perry, Georgia; Shirley (Martin) Mondick of Lee Center, New York; Clayton (Barbara) Swem Jr. of Henryetta, Oklahoma; Deanna (Tony) Genito of Carthage, New York; Kenneth (Amy) Wicks of Mentor, Ohio; Shanna Swem of Fairfax, Vermont; Kevin (Ashley) Swem of Fowler, New York; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Clayton was predeceased by a daughter, Carol Swem; two brothers, Frank and Charles Swem; and three sisters, Mary Rebb, Helen Coleman and Vera Weaver.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County at 1398 Gotham St., Watertown NY 13601.
A graveside service will be held privately by the family at Pitcairn Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
