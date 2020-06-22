A couple more hot & humid days ahead

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Temperatures didn’t drop much overnight.
Some places were already in the low 70s by daybreak, although most spots were in the 60s.
Monday will be sunny, hot, and humid. There’s a very small chance of light scattered showers in the afternoon.
Highs will be in the upper-80s.
It’s going to be another warm and muggy night. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.
It will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid on Tuesday with a 60 percent chance of afternoon showers. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
The weather becomes less oppressive starting Wednesday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s. There’s a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs will be in the in the upper 70s on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and 80 on Sunday.
It will be mostly sunny on Thursday. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will all be partly sunny with a chance of showers.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.