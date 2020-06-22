10 COVID-19 deaths reported statewide

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - There were 10 COVID-19 deaths in New York state on Sunday.
That’s the lowest daily death toll since March 21.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the latest numbers Monday morning.
The state conducted 56,780 coronavirus tests Sunday, the governor said. Of them, 552 – or .97 percent – were positive.
The percentage has been much lower in the north country, which includes Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and four other counties.
It was .4 percent Friday, .2 percent Saturday, and .1 percent on Sunday.
Two regions are set to enter phase three of the state’s reopening plan this week: Mid-Hudson Valley on Tuesday and Long Island on Wednesday. That would leave New York City the only region still in phase two.
The north country entered phase three on June 12.
