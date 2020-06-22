Cynthia A. Alton, 71, of Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Cynthia A. Alton, 71, of Stoddard Street, passed away on Sunday evening, June 21, 2020 at Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse, with her daughter by her side.
Cynthia was born on November 9, 1948 in Watertown, New York, daughter of the late Gordon L. and Anita “Anne” (Livingston) Alton. In 1966 she graduated from Watertown High. She was employed for Jefferson County, working in the print shop and for the Chairman of the Board, retiring in 2003 after 34 years of faithful service.
Cynthia was a past member of the Watertown American Legion Post 61.
Her most cherished part of life was being a grandmother to her only grandson, Zachary. She was so proud to watch him play sports in Copenhagen and coach the Lowville Varsity Boys Basketball Team.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Mary M. and Eric Shambo of Copenhagen; a sister, Leslie Alton of Watertown; and her grandson, Zachary Shambo of Lowville.
Services will be held privately by the family, with a special friend, the Rev. Canon Samuel P. Lundy officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jefferson County SPCA at 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601, in honor of her love for animals and her two beloved cats, Ricky and Lucy.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
