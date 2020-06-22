Dentistry in the age of COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In the age of COVID-19, imagine if your job was to clean and take care of someone’s teeth.
That's the life work of dentist Stephen Ahlgrim, who has owned his Watertown practice for 35 years.
In order to keep his hygienists and his patients safe, each patient is asked to answer a series of health-related questions and must have their temperature taken when they arrive to their appointment.
Each staffer at the practice suits up in their personal protective gear, including gloves, masks, and shields.
"We want everyone to be safe. Our patients, we certainly want to be safe, but I think there's really more of a threat to us because we are coming in contact with all of these people. So any splatter, any aerosol that's created, we want to be protected as much as possible from that. We feel very safe, we feel safe enough to come here and work and our infection control protocol has always been top notch so we didn't really have to change too much," said Dr. Ahlgrim.
The dentist office also has air filtration units in each room, which Ahlgrim says takes out the small particles in the air that could contain viruses.
