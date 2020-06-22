Elizabeth A. Reiner, 54, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Elizabeth A. Reiner, Watertown passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. She was 54 years old.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on Friday, June 26th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at the funeral home.
A complete obituary will follow.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
