Employees back in Watertown city hall, but it’s not business as usual

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Now that the state’s mandatory work-from-home order has expired, Watertown city offices are now fully staffed.
There are still restrictions, though, for people who have business with the city. The public can only visit city hall by appointment and only if their business cannot be conducted another way. All visitors must wear face coverings.
City officials say people are encouraged to continue conducting business by telephone, mail, email, teleconference, online, and via a drop box at the Sterling Street entrance to the building.
