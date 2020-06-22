Head of Troopers union supports body cams, opposes records release

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The president of the union representing New York State Police supports outfitting all troopers with body cams.
Thomas Mungeer of the New York State Police Benevolent Association told 7 News he believes body cameras would actually help “to even further exonerate troopers from frivolous complaints that come in.”
Governor Cuomo signed legislation last week requiring troopers to wear body cams.
Mungeer said the law will take effect next spring - and the one thing he worries about is cost.
“My fear is, we don’t have $20 million extra in the state police budget to throw towards body cameras. So where’s that going to come from?” He said.
“Please don’t take it from my car fund, for new cars and upkeep of our cars, because that’s about $20 million a year.”
Mungeer restated his union’s long-held opposition to the public release of records of officer disciplinary records. The so-called “50-a” rule was repealed earlier this month as protests over police conduct swept the nation.
He argued the state legislature established the rule as a civil right for police in the mid-1970s, and questioned why it should be repealed - and disciplinary records subject to public scrutiny - if legislators once thought the protection for police was important enough to make it a law.
Earlier this month, Mungeer sent a sharply worded letter to Governor Cuomo, in which he wrote “I find it appalling that you have not condemned the violence directed at your New York State Troopers during the riots across the state.”
Make that most of the state legislature as well, he said.
“Every place we turn - ‘Defund the police, abolish the police, we’re all bad. One bad apple and the whole bunch is ruined,‘” Mungeer said he’s heard that kind of talk over and over again from politicians.
But he added, “The everyday people, the hard-working people of New York state are behind the New York state troopers. And my troopers get up every day, put on their uniform, go to work.”
Asked if policing needs to change, as many people - including some police - have said in recent days, Mungeer said “You shouldn’t paint policing with a broad brush.” He said there should be higher standards for hiring police across the country to “root out people who shouldn’t be police officers.”
