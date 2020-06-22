Jeanette Marie (Young) Everson, of Lowville

Jeanette was born on July 31st, 1955 in Lowville and graduated from Lowville Academy in 1973. She was a devoted mother and took pride in being at home to raise her children. She met her partner Marty in 2006 and enjoyed spending her time with him, spoiling her grandchildren, and being a kind, patient, and caring caregiver to her elderly patients. She always had a kind word for everyone, calling them sweetie or baby and welcoming strangers and friends alike with food and a smile.