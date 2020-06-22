Jeanette Marie (Young) Everson, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jeanette Marie (Young) Everson passed away peacefully in her sleep under the care of Hospice and her loving family on Saturday June 20th, 2020.
Jeanette was born on July 31st, 1955 in Lowville and graduated from Lowville Academy in 1973. She was a devoted mother and took pride in being at home to raise her children. She met her partner Marty in 2006 and enjoyed spending her time with him, spoiling her grandchildren, and being a kind, patient, and caring caregiver to her elderly patients. She always had a kind word for everyone, calling them sweetie or baby and welcoming strangers and friends alike with food and a smile.
She is survived by her partner of 14 years Marty O’Brien, her son Matt Everson and wife Andrea, her daughter Christy and her grandchildren Sarah, Luke, Elizabeth, Wyatt and Maddie, Cassandra, and Erica. She is also survived by Marty’s children Jennifer Wilkerson, Shana O’Brien and Nicole Sees, her brother Tim Young and his wife Amy, and her sisters Rosemary Grant and Linda Dodd and her husband Ron. She was loved by many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father and mother Raymond and Ruetta Young and her brother Gil Moshier.
There are no visitation hours scheduled and a private family burial will be arranged at a later date. The family would like to thank Lewis County Hospice for all the care and kindness they showed to make Jeanette’s last days as comfortable and pain free as possible. www.sundquistfh.com
