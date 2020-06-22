Jefferson County drug overdoses, deaths continue to climb

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two people in Jefferson County died from drug overdoses between Sunday and Monday.
That's according to the county's public health service, which has been sounding the alarm about a disturbing spike in overdoses.
Officials said Monday that 4 people overdosed within the previous 24 hours and that 2 of them died.
According to data submitted by first responders utilizing the ODMAP software system, the county has experienced 35 known overdoses from drug use in June 2020.
Heroin and fentanyl are the suspected primary drugs. However, other drugs or combinations of drugs are also causing these overdoses, officials said.
Of the 35 known overdoses in June, 27 people survived and 8 died.
Officials said survivors are requiring multiple doses of Naloxone.
According to the ODMAP system, overdose activity has steadily risen since March when there were 22 suspected overdoses reported, followed by 27 suspected overdoses reported in April, and 32 suspected overdoses reported in May.
Year to date total suspected overdoses are 150.
There have been 13 confirmed overdose deaths for 2020 in Jefferson County, and include 3 in January, 1 in February, 5 in March, 2 in April, and 2 in May.
Ten of the deaths are attributed specifically to fentanyl.
An additional 9 suspected overdose fatalities are now pending toxicology report confirmation.
Here’s a list of community resources for people dealing with substance abuse problems:
- Anchor Recovery Center of NNY: (315) 836-3460
- Credo Community Center for Treatment of Addictions: (315) 788-1530
- ACR Health: (315) 785-8222
- Samaritan Addiction Services: (315) 779-5060
- Samaritan Medical Center - Social Worker on Call: (315) 785-4516
- Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255
- Northern Regional Center for Independent Living: (315) 785-8703 business hours; and (315) 785-8708 nights and weekends.
- Mobile Crisis Jefferson County: (315) 782-2327 of (315) 777-9681
- Hope Line: 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text 46736
- To receive Naloxone training and free kits, contact Credo, ACR Health, or the Anchor Recovery Center of NNY
The public is also reminded of New York State’s 911 Good Samaritan Law, which allows people to call 911 without fear of arrest due to drug possession if they are having a drug or alcohol overdose that requires emergency medical care or if they witness someone overdosing.
