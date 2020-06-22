Man accused of breaking into Pierrepont property

PIERREPONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Russell man is accused of breaking into a town of Pierrepont camp earlier this month.
State police say 35 year old Jason McCarthy allegedly forced his way into a garage at the County Route 24 property and stole various tools and other items.
He was arrested Sunday and charged with third-degree burglary.
McCarthy was arraigned in Morristown town court and released. He was ordered to appear in Pierrepont ton court at a later date.
