Morristown man allegedly holds knife to victim’s throat

MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Morristown man was arrested late last week after he allegedly held a knife to someone’s throat.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 29 year old Gauge Tyo was allegedly violating a no-harassment order of protection during the domestic incident that happened early Friday morning.
Deputies say the incident happened in front of a child less that 17 years old.
Tyo was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree menacinf, and endangering the welfare of a child.
He was arraigned at the county jail in front of Rossie town Judge Philip Gentile.
Tyo was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Morristown town court at a later date.
