1 new COVID-19 case in St. Lawrence County, 0 in Jefferson

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - One new case of COVID-19 was reported Monday in St. Lawrence County, bringing the total number of cases to 216.
Of those cases, 211 have been released from isolation.
No one is hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
To date, 15,125 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county.
Jefferson County’s total number of people who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus stands at 86.
Officials said no one is hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 78 have recovered from the virus.
There are 104 people in precautionary quarantine, 40 in mandatory quarantine and 8 in mandatory isolation.
To date, 7,166 people have been tested in the county for COVID-19.
