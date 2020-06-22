No bail for man who allegedly menaced victim

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Canton man ended up in jail after he allegedly drove to someone’s home and threatened them.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say a stay-away order of protection in place when 57 year old Spencer Williams allegedly drove to the victim’s home.
He was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree menacing.
William was arraigned at St. Lawrence County jail in front of Rossie town Judge Philip Gentile and was jailed without bail.
