Ogdensburg man faces rape charge

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man is accused of rape.
Ogdensburg police say after an investigation of an alleged rape last week, 43 year old Joseph Baugher of 1301 Ford Street was charged with third-degree rape, first-degree criminal contempt, and second-degree criminal contempt.
He was arraigned in city court and released on his own recognizance.
Police say he was arrested again on Monday for allegedly violating an order of protection.
He was charged with another count of second-degree criminal contempt and was awaiting arraignment on that charge Monday morning.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.