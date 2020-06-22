Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Thompson Boulevard

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Part of Watertown’s Thompson Boulevard will be closed to traffic for several hours each day this week.
City officials say crews will be working in the 200 block. They’ll be milling, installing curbs, making sewer and drainage improvements, and paving.
The street will be closed from Gotham Street to Myrtle Avenue from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day through Friday.
Detours will be set up and drivers are asked to consider taking a different route.
