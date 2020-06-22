Watertown man takes down gay pride flag, faces no charges

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown man who is an avowed opponent of gay rights took down the LGBTQ pride flag hours after it had been raised at Watertown’s city hall Saturday.
Donnie Lee Barrigar posted video of himself lowering the flag and stuffing it into a drop box outside city hall.
“For him to be able to go in and remove a city hall flag, it’s just not right, there should be some penalty against that,” said Will Murtaugh, executive director of ACR Health. Murtaugh attended Saturday’s flag raising.
The flag was later retrieved and city police raised it again, but as of Monday afternoon, Barrigar had not been charged with any crime - and it was not clear that he would be.
A spokesman for Watertown police said the police department is working with the Jefferson County District Attorney to determine, what, if any, charge could be brought against Barrigar.
Particularly disturbing to LGBTQ supporters; this isn’t the first incident involving Barrigar. Last year, he posted to Facebook “Watertown is having a LBGTQ celebration. For the love of God please let someone go on a mass shooting.”
“The Supreme Court just said people can work and not have to worry about their status,” Murtaugh said Monday.
“There should be no discrimination at all, and people need to move on and just let people be.”
A statement was expected later Monday from Watertown mayor Jeff Smith. 7 News reached out to both Governor Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James. If we hear back from them, we’ll update this story.
Meanwhile, a 41 year old man was charged with disorderly conduct after he allegedly shouted obscenities outside Barrigar’s home.
