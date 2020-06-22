Your Turn: feedback on outdoor gym, new bar law & Cuomo’s briefings

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - While gyms remain closed, an Alexandria Bay fitness center decided to open an outdoor gym in its parking lot even though Jefferson County received a complaint about it:
Great idea! If it’s outside and distancing is observed, there shouldn’t be a problem.
Rich Merryman
Folks need to quit tattling and live their life. If you don’t want to go in public, don’t, but leave everyone else alone.
April McIntosh
Should a bar face fines and the loss of its liquor licenses if patrons fail to social distance 100 feet outside the business? The governor says yes and signed an executive order:
This is ridiculously stupid. Their sidewalks and parking lot, sure that’s on them. But a place next door has nothing to do with that bar.
Shayne Chatterton
Who is supposed to enforce these stupid laws?
Jim Graves
Governor Cuomo delivered his last daily COVID-19 briefing last Friday. We received a lot of feedback about that:
Thanking the good Lord. Am sick of seeing the “Emperor” pontificating every day!
Cindy Lunderman
I’ve been so glad to have his intelligent, well spoken, scientific, truthful voice through all of this.
Jamie Dafoe Weber
