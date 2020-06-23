Add wrestling & softball tournaments to list of canceled events this year

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There have been many sporting events in the north country that had to be canceled because of COVID-19.
Two more were added to the list on Monday. The Thousand Islands Duels, a wrestling event that's been held for the last 18 years in Clayton, will have to wait to celebrate its 19th year next summer.
The event was scheduled for July 31 through August 2. Last year's event drew 68 teams including 48 high school squads.
Another tournament that will not be played this summer is the Can-Am girls’ fastpitch shootout.
The tournament was scheduled from July 24 through July 26 but had to be canceled due to the pandemic.
More than 70 teams played in last year's event with another 70 registered for this year, but due to concerns for players, coaches, spectators, and officials, organizer Mike Lennox made the decision to take the year off.
Plans are for it to be back next year.
