Suspect charged in death of Gouverneur girl

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - A suspect was charged with murder in the death of a Gouverneur girl.
The unidentified suspect was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Treyanna Summerville, who was identified at a news conference Tuesday morning.
St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua said the suspect had an initial appearance in youth court Monday afternoon.
Pasqua wouldn’t comment whether Summerville’s death was the result of a domestic incident. He said it’s the subject of an ongoing homicide investigation.
State police spent all day Monday investigating the the Gouverneur High School senior’s death at 135 Rowley Street. The first 911 call came in at 3 a.m.
Authorities didn’t immediately release her name. They were waiting until they could notify family members of her death.
Before then, her identity was widely shared among the community. A vigil was held for her at Gouverneur Village Park Monday evening.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.