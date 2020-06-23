The Butler Did It Players - Mafia Murders

Join them for an evening of murder, mystery and mayhem as we bring the best of our interactive murder mystery events to you via ZOOM. Join The Butler Did It Players for an evening of murder, mystery and mayhem as they bring the best of their interactive murder mystery events directly to your living room via Zoom! Join the members of the Brundizzi family live on air, interrogate them, and submit your solution via poll at the end of the evening. As a loyal member of the Godfather’s family, you are cordially ordered, uh, invited to Don Brundizzi’s by-invitation-only speakeasy for a party that’s sure to be the bee’s knees. Be there or beware! Donato has been promoted to the head of the family over his brother Waldo, after a terrible and unexpected accident. So what could possibly go wrong when all Da Family gathers in one place? Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to solve a murder (or two). Are you up to the challenge