Carmen G. “Sonny” Pepe, 92, formerly of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Carmen G. “Sonny” Pepe, 92, Las Vegas, NV and formerly of Watertown passed away Monday morning, June 22, 2020, at Mountain View Hospital, Las Vegas.
Sonny was born in Watertown on May 23, 1928, son of Joseph P. and Tessie Greco Pepe. He attended Watertown High School and received his BA in Accounting from National University.
In January 1946 he entered the US Navy. After almost 20 years of service to his country he was honorably discharged on August 31, 1965.
Sonny married Martha Shipman in 1966 and she passed in February 1983. He then married Charlotte Anne Hendricks in 1993.
In 1968 he started Pepe’s Bookkeeping and Tax Service in San Diego, CA, retiring in 1998. The couple moved back to Watertown in 1999. He had been a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church. Sonny was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus in Watertown and Las Vegas chapters. He was a former member of the Italian American Club, VFW Post 1400, American Legion Post 61, and the Northside Improvement League.
Along with his wife, Charlotte, he is survived by his son Michael T. Pepe; two grandchildren and one step grandchild; brother Retired Col. Robert J. Pepe, Littleton, CO; two brothers-in-law Robert C. Storie and Richard Frangione, both of Watertown; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides his first wife, Martha, Sonny was predeceased by stepson, Gary Roberts, brother Frank J. Pepe, and three sisters Mary A. Storie, Rose J. Frangione, and Anna L. Oddi.
A memorial mass will be held at a time and date to be announced at St. Anthony’s Church. Burial will be at his family’s convenience in El Camino Cemetery, San Diego, CA. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sonny’s name may be made to St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal St., Watertown, NY 13601.
