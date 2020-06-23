Charles R. “Charlie” Hunter, 48, of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Charles R. “Charlie” Hunter, 48, of County Route 2, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday morning at his home.
He was born July 18, 1971 in Watertown, NY, son of Leon and Constance Williams Hunter. He graduated from Alexandria Central High School. He worked as a younger man on the family farm and later as a self- employed contractor. He was an avid outdoorsman.
Marriages to Tara Elk and Jennifer Phillips both ended in divorce.
He is survived by his mother Connie, three sons, Maverick W. Hunter and Hayden L. R. Hunter, both of Redwood, and Cohen M. Hunter, Watertown; a stepson, Robert Hunter and a stepdaughter, Natalie Hunter, both of Watertown; three brothers, Michael Denner, Plessis, David (Angie) Denner, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Richard (Virginia) Denner, Plessis; a sister, Betsey Blount, Redwood; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Leon and a sister Joanne Denner.
A celebration of life gathering will be held Sunday, July 5th, beginning at 1pm at the Alexandria Bay Fire Hall.
Memorial donations may be made in Charlie’s name to the Alexandria Bay Fire Department, 110 Walton St, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607
Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay.
Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.