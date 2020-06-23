Christopher L. Cannan, of Carthage and formerly of Lowville

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Christopher L. Cannan will be from 6 p.m -8 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. Please adhere to the Phase 3 Guidelines, including social distancing and wearing a mask. There will be no funeral service. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Credo Community Center, Lewis County, 7714 Number Three Road, Lowville, NY 13367.
Christopher was formerly of Lowville, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his home.
He is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Cassandra Cannan and her husband, Jason, of Watertown; Cierra Cannan of Lowville; his siblings, Lawrence Cannan Jr. and his companion, Loretta Potter, of Lowville; Mark Daniel Cannan and his companion Vickie Richards of Cherryville, NC; Teresa and John Hoage of Lowville; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents.
Christopher was born on August 4, 1962 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Lawrence J. and Patricia A. Pizell Cannan. He graduated from Lowville Academy in 1980, where he excelled in wrestling, football and baseball. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving from 1980-1984. After his service, he worked construction for various companies and last worked for NYS DEC, Dadville. He loved fishing, going to garage sales, hiking, camping and playing bingo.
