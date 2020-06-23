Christopher L. Cannan, of Carthage and formerly of Lowville

Christopher was born on August 4, 1962 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Lawrence J. and Patricia A. Pizell Cannan. He graduated from Lowville Academy in 1980, where he excelled in wrestling, football and baseball. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving from 1980-1984. After his service, he worked construction for various companies and last worked for NYS DEC, Dadville. He loved fishing, going to garage sales, hiking, camping and playing bingo.