Clayton’s July 3 fireworks canceled

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Clayton Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that the July 3 fireworks display has been canceled.
Officials said they wanted to avoid large gatherings during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A post on the chamber’s Facebook page said, “This decision was not taken lightly and we are just as disappointed as you may be. We still encourage you to visit Clayton. Our accommodations, shops, restaurants are now open. It is anticipated that attractions will be opening in Phase 4 tentatively set for June 26th.”
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.