Elva M. “Honey” Kaiser, 89, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Graveside services with social distancing for 89 year old Elva M. “Honey” Kaiser, a resident of 3 East High Street, Norfolk, will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Raymondville Cemetery with Pastor Jim Foote, pastor of the Norfolk United Methodist Church presiding. Elva passed away on June 21, 2020 at the United Helpers Maplewood Campus after a brief stay. A Celebration of Life service is tentatively scheduled for September 12, 2020 at the Norfolk United Methodist Church. Elva is survived by a son, Frank Kaiser, Florida and Norfolk; two daughters, Lena and Carl Taubl, Leesburg, FL; Kensie “Kenz” and Kevin Monroe, Norfolk; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Ray Wood, Averill Park as well as several nieces and nephews. Honey was pre-deceased by her parents and a daughter, Karen Wood.
Born on September 12, 1930 to the late Leslie and Irene Simmons Richards, Honey graduated from school and was a devoted homemaker. She married Frank A. “Honey” Kaiser in 1948. He later passed away in 1992. Elva also operated a daycare and fostered many children at her home for over 33 years. She was a devoted Christian, joining the Norfolk United Methodist Church at the age of 15. Honey was a secretary for the United Methodist Church for many years and was also the St. Lawrence County Representative for Seniors and held many positions with the Jolly Agers. In her spare time, Honey did enjoy an occasional trip to the casino. Memorial Donations in Honey’s memory can be made to the Norfolk United Methodist Church and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Elva M. “Honey” Kaiser.
