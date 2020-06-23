Elva M. “Honey” Kaiser, 89, of Norfolk

Born on September 12, 1930 to the late Leslie and Irene Simmons Richards, Honey graduated from school and was a devoted homemaker. She married Frank A. “Honey” Kaiser in 1948. He later passed away in 1992. Elva also operated a daycare and fostered many children at her home for over 33 years. She was a devoted Christian, joining the Norfolk United Methodist Church at the age of 15. Honey was a secretary for the United Methodist Church for many years and was also the St. Lawrence County Representative for Seniors and held many positions with the Jolly Agers. In her spare time, Honey did enjoy an occasional trip to the casino. Memorial Donations in Honey’s memory can be made to the Norfolk United Methodist Church and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Elva M. “Honey” Kaiser.