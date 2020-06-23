Gouverneur residents mourn teen’s death

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - A village is in mourning after investigators spent Monday looking into a mysterious death in St. Lawrence County.
A Gouverneur high school senior is dead and hundreds gathered to pay their respects at Gouverneur Village Park.
While her name is obviously being shared at the vigil and online, 7 News is not identifying the young woman at this time.
Law enforcement has only confirmed that a death took place at a Rowley Street home. “All we can really say right now is there still is a death investigation going on at the residence,” District Attorney Gary Pasqua said. “We can’t really give out any more detail than that.” State police investigated at the home all day. The first 911 all came in at 3 a.m.
At the park in the evening, Gouverneur high school seniors and hundreds of others remembered their classmate.
“I’ve known her my whole high school career,” Riley Storrin said. “She was sweet. She was genuinely sweet. Quiet. Got more quiet towards the end.” Officials would not say if any arrests or charges had been brought Monday.
Neighbors say the family at 135 Rowley kept to themselves. Some young people said they hardly saw the two girls that lived there except in school. People in Gouverneur know very little of what happened at 135 Rowley Street, but they do know that they care, and care deeply. That's why they were at the village park by the hundreds.
Law enforcement officials Monday night said next of kin must be notified. They say more information may be released as soon as Tuesday morning.
