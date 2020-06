PARISHVILLE N.Y. (WWNY) - Graveside services with social distancing for 85 year old Wayne C. Scott, Picketville Road, will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Hale Cemetery in Norfolk. Mr. Scott passed away on March 15, 2020 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Wayne C. Scott.