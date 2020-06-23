Gyms, malls, theaters stay closed, as Phase IV arrives Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The final phase of reopening the north country for business - Phase IV - arrives Friday.
But not everything will reopen right away, Jefferson County Legislature Chairman Scott Gray said in a statement Tuesday night.
Gray said Phase IV will allow places like Watertown’s Thompson Park Zoo, as well as Boldt or Singer Castle to reopen at one-third capacity.
Gyms, malls and movie theaters will not reopen Friday and will have to wait for future guidance. How long? Maybe not long. Gray said they will not necessarily be waiting for a two week period which has been typical between each phase of reopening.
Gray said the state’s decisions have been influenced by “tremendous concern” over the increase in COVID cases in other parts of the country.
“High risk activities will experience a slower process forward and further evaluation,” Gray noted.
