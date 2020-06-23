Hazy, hot & humid

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be hot and sticky Tuesday.
It will be partly sunny and humid with highs close to 90. There’s a 60 percent chance of popup showers and thunderstorms starting in the afternoon and continuing overnight.
It will be another muggy night with overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Things improve Wednesday, but not right away. It will be another warm and muggy morning with spotty rain showers.
Skies will clear for the afternoon and it will be a much-less-humid 75 degrees.
It will be mostly sunny with a small chance of rain on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid-70s on Thursday and the upper 70s on Friday.
Saturday will be partly sunny with a 70 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
It will be in the upper 70s again on Sunday. Skies will be partly sunny.
It will be mostly sunny and in the low 80s on Monday.
