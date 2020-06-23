JCC to hold virtual open house & registration

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is having its first summer virtual open house next month.
Admissions director Chelsea Monroe said fall classes start August 31 and registration is open.
Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
The open houses will be on Zoom at 6 p.m. on July 14 and July 28.
Students can sign up at sunyjefferson.edu/openhouse.
Admissions and registrations are also handled virtually.
You can call 315-786-2437 to learn more.
