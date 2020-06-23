Jefferson County sees low voter turnout on primary day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The systems are ready, the signs are out and the inspectors are waiting, but voters have been few and far between in Jefferson County.
"The first hour, there was nobody, then there have been two or three each succeeding hour," said Robert South, Jefferson County election inspector.
Election officials say they expected the small turnout.
"Yes, when you consider the fact that they've had early voting for four or five days, and the fact that we've had write-in voting, absentee voting, and the fact that we're dealing with the virus still lingering and people not feeling comfortable to come out, and the gorgeous weather on top of that, it's a combo of all that," said Frank Gotti, Jefferson County election inspector.
In addition, this is specifically a Democratic election.
"There's approximately 56,000 registered voters in Jefferson County, with a little over 17,000 Democratic registered voters in the county," said Gotti.
One of the voters who did turn up was Stephanie Oliva.
"Voting is one of the most important things we can do as citizens. I feel that we can't complain about how things are unless we vote every chance we get," she said.
Jefferson County voters are selecting the Democratic nominee for president even though Joe Biden has already clinched the spot.
"The delegates to the right of the candidates are important as well," said South.
But even if in-person turnout isn't high, election officials expect there will still be good turnout overall thanks to an overwhelmong amount of absentee ballots.
"We have 2,408 absentee ballots that we will be counting after," said Babette Hall, Jefferson County Board of Elections Democratic commissioner.
And there is still time to vote! Poll sites are open until 9 p.m. Tuesday and absentee ballots will still be accepted as long as they’re postmarked by Tuesday.
