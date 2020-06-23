Lowville’s Cream Cheese Festival canceled

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another popular north country event.
Organizers of Lowville’s annual Cream Cheese Festival announced Tuesday morning that this year’s event is canceled.
The festival was scheduled for September 19.
The move comes amid concerns over the pandemic and current state restricted of gatherings with more than 25 people.
“This has been a conversation among our committee members over the past several weeks and was really put under the microscope following the cancellation of the Lewis County Fair,” festival chair Jeremiah Papineau said.
The fair was canceled in May. The Jefferson County Fair, the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair, and the Ogdensburg Seaway Festival have also been canceled.
Papineau said organizers were concerned about the requirements for holding large-scale events during the pandemic and the costs that would go with them, including testing volunteers, providing masks and hand sanitizer to festival-goers, and maintaining social distancing.
