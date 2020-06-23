Mel’s Sports History: Jeremy Nelson & Heather Carville

HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Hammond has had a great history of basketball over the years, both girls and boys.
In 1997, a couple of Red Devil athletes were honored by Section 10 for their performances on and off the court.
On the girls’ side, Heather Carvill won the 1997 Jan Reetz award.
And on the boys’ side, Jeremy Nelson was co-winner of the Joe Jakowski award that same season for Hammond.
In this history lesson, Mel takes a look back at the two talented athletes.
